Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation

    The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.

    On Thursday around 10 p.m., police said a suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a person outside the Ford Test Track in East Windsor.

    The assault was stopped by a bystander in an older-model pickup truck with a rear window decal, according to Windsor police.

    After the bystander stepped in, the suspect ran.

    Police are asking the bystander to come forward as a witness and assist in the investigation.

    The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build, around 6 foot 1 inch and around 180 pounds. He had an olive complexion with unkempt brown facial hair. He was wearing blue light washed jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

    The suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured sedan.

    Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

