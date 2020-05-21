WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a robbery where two men allegedly threatened and demanded items from the occupants of a parked vehicle.

Patrol officers responded a call from the area of Division Road and Walker Road around 10:15 p.m Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two adult male victims and a black Dodge Charger with “significant damage.”

Police say the victims were in their parked vehicle when two male suspects, also driving a black Dodge Charger, approached the vehicle and started to damage it. The two men then threatened the victims and items were taken.

The suspects fled the area in what was described as an older model black Dodge Charger.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 20-25 years old, 6'1" - 6'2", medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue surgical mask and carrying a knife.

The second suspect is described as a man with light black skin, around 20-25 years old, 5'9"-5'10", medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, and carrying a crowbar.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.