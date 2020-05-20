WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a stabbing investigation.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Chandler Road for a report of a possible stabbing on Monday around 6 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man with injuries reported to be stab wounds.

A suspect was quickly located in the area and was arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident reportedly started after a verbal altercation at the home between people who know each other.

Police say during the fight, the victim was stabbed multiple times. A knife, believed to be the weapon used in the incident, was recovered and seized during the investigation.

The forensic identification unit attended and processed the scene.

Robert Patterson, 35, from Windsor, is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.