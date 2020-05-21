WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 44-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with impaired driving after police say the dump truck he was driving collided with another dump truck.

Essex County OPP and the Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to the crash on County Road 9 on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Police say the operator of a dump truck travelling northbound on County Road 9 at the Howard Avenue connector, collided with the rear of another dump truck.

During the investigation, the officer demanded the at fault driver provide a sample of his breath for analysis by way of a roadside screening device test. The driver subsequently registered fail and was arrested.

Officers say there were no injuries reported, but significant damage to one of the trucks.

The LaSalle man is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on July 1, charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol content 80 plus.

The drivers licence has been suspended and the involved vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.