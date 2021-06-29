WINDSOR, ONT. -- A vehicle stolen from the city’s east end was recovered Thursday, police are now looking to identify two suspects in connection to the theft.

Windsor police responded to a call on Friday, June 18 around 4:30 a.m. regarding an incident that resulted in the theft of a 2007 silver Nissan Murano.

Police say a male and female suspect were in the area of 1800 block of Drouillard Road on foot before the incident. The stolen vehicle may have been in the Giles Boulevard West and Bruce Avenue area or Erie Street and Bruce Avenue after the incident.

It was reported the male suspect was driving.

Police describe suspect one as a while male, around 30-years-old, approximately 6'3", 200 lbs, wearing a black "snap-back" flat brimmed baseball hat, sunglasses on his head, a blue bandana, black hooded zip up sweater with white accents (possibly "PUMA" brand), dark coloured jeans shorts and black shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as female, white 20-30 years, approximately 5'5", 120 lbs, with long red hair, wearing a black top, jeans, black shoes and carrying a black draw-string bag.

Police say the vehicle was found in the 200 block of Watson Avenue on Thursday, June 24.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas the suspects were seen and in the area of the recovered vehicle to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or (ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com