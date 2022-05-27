Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crash

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Byng Road for a report of a vehicle that had rolled over On Friday at 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they located a white Toyota Rav 4 with Ontario licence plates CHMT 977 on its roof, in the roadway. Police say the driver had fled the area prior to police arrival.

A parked vehicle was also damaged as a result of the collision.

Through investigation it is believed the vehicle was travelling northbound on Byng Road, struck the parked vehicle and flipped.

It is possible there were also other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident that also fled the area.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to review their footage for possible evidence of the vehicle or suspicious persons in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.