Two men in their 20's face multiple charges after being apprehended in a stolen SUV by police in west-Windsor Saturday according to AM800.

Officers were called an area near Indian Rd. and Donnelly St. just before 12pm to find the pair driving a white Nissan Pathfinder — that Pathfinder had been reported stolen.

An undisclosed quantity of methamphetamines was found and both men face theft of a vehicle charges and breach of probation.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody without incident.