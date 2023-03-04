Windsor police recover jacket worn by suspect in brazen bank robbery

Windsor police have recovered a jacket with a red dye stain that was worn during a bank robbery in South Windsor last month.

Police say Vans trusel-style bomber jacket was found in the area of Howard Avenue and North Talbot Road. A red dye pack that was handed to the robber was found inside.

On Feb. 22, police say a man walked into a bank in the 400 block of Walker Road around 7 p.m., approached a teller and produced a note demanding money.

Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.

Police continue to investigate the robbery, and have since released video of the suspect vehicle, a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf MK6 (2008 to 2012) or MK7 (2012-2019), with dark rims and a loud exhaust system.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, between the ages of 20-30, around 6’2” or 6’3”, tall with a thin build. Police say he spoke with an Eastern European accent and was wearing the beige jacket pictured with a black toque and black gloves. He used a black scarf to hide his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.