Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation
Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.
Const. Joshua Smith, a five-year veteran of WPS, was arrested on Monday following a complaint of alleged harassing behaviour.
Police say the officer and victim are known to each other. The harassment is alleged to have occurred while the officer was off-duty.
Smith has been charged with criminal harassment, indecent communications, and harassing communications. He has been suspended from duty with pay while the incident is being investigated.
As the matter is now before the court, the Windsor police say they will not comment or release further information regarding this investigation.
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering 'unreserved apologies' for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
BREAKING Agar Hasan gets 16 years in death of Melinda Vasilije
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before being eligible for parole.
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
DEVELOPING Cambridge encampment being cleared
Police and bylaw officers are at a homeless encampment in Cambridge’s Soper Park as people living there pack up their things.
Students tasked with investigating minor crimes in Sarnia
A team of students will be working to solve less serious crimes in Sarnia.
-
Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.
With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Transport truck driver from Simcoe County charged in construction zone crash that killed new mother
Ontario police have laid charges against the transport truck driver accused of crashing into several cars stopped in a construction zone in Melancthon Township last month, killing a young mother and injuring several others, including her baby.
Loaded firearm stolen from police vehicle in East Gwillimbury
Police in East Gwillimbury are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into an unmarked police vehicle and stealing several items, including a police-issued firearm.
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
NEW Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
Ontario councillor calls herself a 'modern-day slave' after pay docked
An Ontario city councillor is calling herself a 'modern-day slave' after council voted to dock her pay for 30 days following an investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after two women were found dead in an apartment.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
Election speculation in New Brunswick grows louder as Higgs muses about snap vote
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is dangling the prospect that he could send the province to the polls this fall, a year ahead of schedule, citing the risk of "instability and stagnation" if the legislature resumes sitting next month.
-
Nova Scotia government announces 222 public housing units
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
Why St. Boniface is a race to watch in the Manitoba provincial election
A Winnipeg constituency where one of the provincial party leaders is the incumbent could be a race to watch on election night
Driver sentenced to 12 years in hit and run death of Calgary police officer
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
-
Danielle Smith says recognition of Nazi unit war veteran in Parliament was 'embarrassing'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says two of her staff members were among those outraged by Parliament's recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during last week's address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store
Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.
-
Watch: Hawrelak Park rehabilitation progress
On Sept. 27, the CTV News Edmonton drone flew over Hawrelak Park to see the progress on the park rehabilitation.
Bruce Springsteen postpones upcoming concerts, including Edmonton show
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed the remainder of their 2023 tour dates, including a stop in Edmonton on Nov. 6.
'Disgraced' New Westminster school trustee resigns after social media scandal
A New Westminster school trustee who admitted to creating a fake Twitter account and trolling parents and community members has resigned her seat on the board.
-
Antique truck in 'showroom condition' stolen from Kelowna lot, RCMP say
An antique truck in "showroom condition" has been stolen in Kelowna, RCMP say.
Homicide team probing Vancouver man's suspicious death on Sunshine Coast
Authorities have identified a man whose death on the Sunshine Coast last week was deemed suspicious and are appealing for witnesses and information in hopes of advancing their investigation.