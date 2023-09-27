Windsor

    • Windsor police officer charged after criminal harassment investigation

    (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor police have arrested and charged one of its officers after a criminal harassment investigation.

    Const. Joshua Smith, a five-year veteran of WPS, was arrested on Monday following a complaint of alleged harassing behaviour.

    Police say the officer and victim are known to each other. The harassment is alleged to have occurred while the officer was off-duty.

    Smith has been charged with criminal harassment, indecent communications, and harassing communications. He has been suspended from duty with pay while the incident is being investigated.

    As the matter is now before the court, the Windsor police say they will not comment or release further information regarding this investigation.

