

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A suspect in a break and enter investigation in Windsor was found sleeping behind the wheel of the truck he allegedly stole.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 2600-block of Howard Avenue on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. Police found an unsecured door and other signs a break and enter had occurred.

A number of items were reported stolen from the business, including cash and a black 2012 GMC Terrain.

Police were able to use video surveillance to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, March 13, at 5:00 a.m. patrol officers found a vehicle parked and left running in the 700-block of Tecumseh Road East. A man was sleeping in the driver’s seat as the engine idled.

Police report the man dozing off match the suspect description in the earlier break and enter and the vehicle was identified as a GMC Terrain that had been stolen from a Windsor business.

A number of items that had been reported stolen were found in the vehicle.

Shawn Heywood, 45, of Windsor, is charged with a number of offences including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of suspected psilocybin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com