Pedestrian in ICU after getting struck by vehicle

Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in south Windsor.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and Roseland Drive at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say when they arrived on scene they learned that the vehicle was travelling northbound on Dougall Avenue and struck a pedestrian. Crash at Dougall in Roseland in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 17, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

The 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The motorist remained on scene following the collision.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.