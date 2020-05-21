WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect in a west end convenience store robbery.

The major crime branch is actively investigating the robbery that took place around 3:20 a.m. Thursday at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street.

Police say investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store while wielding a knife.

An employee who was in the store at the time distanced them self from the suspect, and there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Police say it is believed the suspect stole a quantity of items from the store and then fled the scene on foot. The knife has not been recovered.

The suspect is described as a white man with a tall build around 35-40 years old. He was wearing a “unique” mostly green single piece suit and black mask covering part of his face.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.