WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor men are facing cannabis charges after police say they were pulled over for speeding.

Chatham-Kent OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 401 near Orford Road, when they saw a westbound vehicle traveling in excess of 150 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/hr zone on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m.

While conducting their investigation, police discovered and seized approximately seven kilograms of cannabis.

Daniel Squalls, 21, of Windsor, has been charged with speeding 50+ km/hr over posted limit, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of over 30g of dried cannabis in a public place.

Cody Holmes, 22, of Windsor has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place.

Both individuals will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 6.