Windsor police looking for man expected to be on foot

Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Mohammad AlShehabi.

The 82-year-old man was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Felix Ave. near College Avenue.

Police said AlShehabi will be on foot and is described as Middle Eastern, about 5’4” tall, 150lbs with a slim build.

He may be wearing a French-style dark brown hat, grey winter coat, blue jeans, and black boots.

If you see him, police ask that you contact them immediately.