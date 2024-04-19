WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police looking for man expected to be on foot

    Windsor police are looking for Mohammad AlShehabi. April 19, 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking for Mohammad AlShehabi. April 19, 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Mohammad AlShehabi.

    The 82-year-old man was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Felix Ave. near College Avenue.

    Police said AlShehabi will be on foot and is described as Middle Eastern, about 5’4” tall, 150lbs with a slim build.

    He may be wearing a French-style dark brown hat, grey winter coat, blue jeans, and black boots.

    If you see him, police ask that you contact them immediately. 

