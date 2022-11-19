Windsor police looking for driver after pedestrian 'severely injured' in hit-and-run

Windsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Windsor Police Service, at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Elsmere Avenue and Ellis Street East following a report of a collision.

An investigation revealed that the 33-year-old male victim was near the intersection when he was struck by a black SUV travelling northbound on Ellsmere Avenue.

Police said the suspect SUV will have front-end damage as a result of the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“We urge the driver involved in the collision to contact police immediately,” Windsor police said in the release.

Windsor police are asking the public to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).