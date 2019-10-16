

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR -- Windsor police are reminding the public about cannabis edibles as new regulations come into effect.

Effective Oct. 17, legal forms of edible cannabis, cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals may be lawfully produced and sold in Ontario.

The products will be legal and available in Ontario for those 19 years of age and older through licensed retailers or online from the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Police want to make sure residents know the only way to purchase cannabis legally online is via the Ontario Cannabis Store.

It is anticipated that the items will appear gradually, beginning no earlier than mid-December 2019.

Information from the Government of Canada regarding cannabis is available online.

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit also has information about edibles.

Police are reminding the public that impaired operation of a motor vehicle, by drug, alcohol, or a combination thereof is a serious criminal offence. Officers have the tools and abilities to detect impairment by drug.