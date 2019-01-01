Windsor police investigating New Year's stabbing
Windsor Police investigate an assault on on Ouellette Ave. on Jan. 1, 2019. (Gord Bacon/Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 1:01PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 4:49PM EST
Police in Windsor are investigating a stabbing in the downtown core.
One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened on Ouellette Ave. near Maiden Lane around midnight Tuesday.
One person is in custody and charges are pending.