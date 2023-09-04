Windsor police investigating collision

Windsor police are investigating a crash in the Walkerville area.

Police responded to the collision around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating a vehicle accident where the eastbound lanes of Giles Bv at Hall Av will be temporarily closed until further notice #yqgtraffic -04861 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 4, 2023

Officers have tapped off and closed the eastbound lanes of Giles Boulevard at Hall Avenue.

Police say the area will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Windsor police investigating a collision in the area of Hall Avenue and Giles Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)