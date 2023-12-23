Windsor police investigating after 'suspicious' downtown fire

Damage is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and two people are displaced after a "suspicious" fire at a downtown residence on Friday night.

According to the Windsor Police Service (WPS), at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday officers responded to an active house fire in the 800-block of Brant Street.

Members of the Windsor Fire & Rescue Services attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

In an update from Windsor fire posted to social media, Friday’s blaze was “determined to be an incendiary fire with multiple areas of fire origin.”

Damage is currently estimated to be approximately $600,000.

There were no reported injuries, however, two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

This is the second blaze in the 800-block of Brant Street within the last four days.

The WPS Arson Unit has since launched an investigation into the incident and is asking residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or they can anonymously contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).