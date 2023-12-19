$250,000 overnight house fire in Windsor

Damage is estimated at $250,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to a vacant home on Brant Street just north of Wyandotte Street east around 2:30 a.m.

According to Windsor fire, the cause is being listed as undetermined because investigators aren't able to get in due to the roof collapsing.

The remains of a house fire on Brant Street in Windsor as seen on Dec. 19, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)