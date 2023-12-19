WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $250,000 overnight house fire in Windsor

    Windsor fire crows work to put out a residential fire in the 800 block of Brant Street. Dec. 19, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Windsor fire crows work to put out a residential fire in the 800 block of Brant Street. Dec. 19, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    Damage is estimated at $250,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor.

    Crews were called to a vacant home on Brant Street just north of Wyandotte Street east around 2:30 a.m.

    According to Windsor fire, the cause is being listed as undetermined because investigators aren't able to get in due to the roof collapsing.

    The remains of a house fire on Brant Street in Windsor as seen on Dec. 19, 2023. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

