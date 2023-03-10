Windsor police investigate shots fired in east Riverside

Windsor police are investigating a second incident of gunshots fired overnight Friday in an east end neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Ivanhill Avenue in east Riverside for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. where officers found a number of shell casings in the roadway.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured four-door sedan. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance and dash cameras for evidence relating to this incident.

Windsor police continue to investigate a separate shots fired incident that occurred at a gas station early Thursday morning in the area of St. Rose and Wyandotte Street East. Police were able to recover video surveillance footage of the incident. Although the video shows the shots being fired, it is unclear what he is shooting at.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.