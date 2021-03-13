WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a series of suspicious fires they believe could be related in the city’s downtown area.

Police have responded to multiple fires in the downtown core this week starting with a fire in the 500 block of Church Street Tuesday around 4 a.m.

When patrol officers arrived to the area to assist, they were notified by a citizen of a small garbage fire in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West that appeared to have been intentionally set.

Police say while investigators were examining the area, they also discovered a scorched fence in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West. The damage was also deemed suspicious.

Patrol attended a residence in the 400 block of Wyandotte West Tuesday around 7 a.m. for a report of arson. Police obtained a surveillance video of an unknown person trying to light a garbage bag on fire at the back of the residence at 4 a.m.

The suspect is described as wearing a parka with a fur hood which covered their head and face.

On Thursday, police attended the 500 block of Victoria Avenue for an arson report.

Police say they found a pile of burnt cardboard at the back a building which caused some damage to the building’s siding.

There were no injuries reported from the incidents.

The WPS Arson Unit is continuing to investigate and is looking for any information in relation to the incidents. Police believe the fires may be related due to the close proximity of the events.

WPS and Windsor Fire and Rescue are also investigating a house fire in the 500 block of Janette Avenue. Multiple units were on scene Friday night. The circumstances of the fire are unknown at this time.

“Arson is a serious crime,” a WPS news release says. “It poses a great threat to public safety, putting the lives of community members at risk.”

Police say the public can help to prevent arson by reporting suspicious persons, vehicles and activity, safely storing flammable materials, disposing of garbage, leaves and other bulky waste properly as well as placing sufficient lighting around your home.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4332, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.