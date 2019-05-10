

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old man has been charged after police say a crime spree started in Windsor and ended in Tecumseh.

Windsor police officers saw a man operating a vehicle bearing stolen licence plates in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Huron Church Road on Monday.

Officers approached the man and informed him he was under arrest. Police say the man fled while driving the vehicle, striking two vehicles in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Officers say they began to pursue in their marked police cruiser, but quickly terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety, as the driver was operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Investigating officers positively identified the responsible driver. They also received information that the same individual was wanted for a gas theft and possession of stolen property from an offence that occurred in the Town of Tecumseh.

On Tuesday, Windsor police officers working on the case located the subject vehicle being operated by the same suspect in the 1200 block of Demarse Court in Tecumseh.

Officers say they attempted to arrest the suspect, but he reversed his vehicle, striking a Windsor police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

The suspect began driving through a grass lot, and eventually fled from his vehicle on foot.

Officers converged in the area and arrested the male in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Upon searching the involved vehicle officers located and seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, as well as some property that was later confirmed to be stolen.

Jamie Bernier, 27, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of stolen property X5, escape lawful custody X2, failing to stop for police X2, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle X2, theft under $5,000, and possession of a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.