Firefighters battle early morning fire on Church Street
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:13AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:20AM EST
Firefighters battle a blaze on Church Street in Windsor,Ont., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- No injuries have been reported after fire crews were called to a working fire at a duplex on Church Street early Tuesday morning.
Windsor Fire first reported the fire short after 4 a.m. when multiple crews were called to scene in the 500 block of Church Street.
A short time later, the fire was brough under control however firefighters remained on scene to battle hot spots.
A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and damages.