WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews were on the scene of an upgraded house fire Friday where they were met with heavy flames upon arrival.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Janette Avenue around 10:30 p.m. to battle the blaze.

The house fire had parts of Wyandotte Street west closed with multiple fire units, Windsor police and Enwin on scene.

Crews attacked the blaze from the exterior of the home and had the fire knocked down, but still dealing with flare-ups around 12 a.m.

An investigation into the fire by the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service as well as the Windsor Police Service will begin Saturday.

Crews also battled a second fire overnight around 3:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Midfield.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee said the residents were alerted to the fire and evacuated thanks to working smoke alarms.

Four people have been displaced as a result and the damage is estimated at $250,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.