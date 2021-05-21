WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for witnesses to an incident that left a man with an injured leg at Superior Park on Monday.

Police are actively investigating the incident that took place around 6 p.m. at the park at 1700 Totten Street.

Officers are seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen the events that caused the injury.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call 519-255-6700 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.