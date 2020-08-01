Advertisement
No criminal impaired driving violations during Windsor RIDE program
Published Saturday, August 1, 2020 1:30PM EDT
Windsor police conducted three RIDE programs in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, July 31 2020. (courtesy Windsor police)
Windsor police inspected 355 vehicles during a Friday night RIDE program.
Throughout Friday evening and into early Saturday the Windsor police traffic enforcement branch conducted a ride program at three different locations.
There were 355 vehicles inspected, one three-day driver’s license suspension issued and zero criminal impaired driving violations.