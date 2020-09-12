Advertisement
Windsor police hand out 72 charges during traffic initiative
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:21AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police issued 72 tickets Friday during a traffic blitz targeting “aggressive driving.”
The Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the initiative, police say the majority of charges laid were speeding offences.
Police remind drivers to be careful on the roads saying, “remember how cautiously you drove the day you took your driver's test? That's how you should drive everyday!”