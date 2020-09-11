WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County led the way statistically among West Region OPP detachments during the long weekend traffic enforcement initiative, with impaired driving and speeding being areas of concern.

Local OPP officers handed out three impaired driving charges and seven warnings in the Labour Day long weekend initiative.

“The instances of impaired drivers is a serious concern,” said Essex County OPP Insp. Glenn Miller. “With so many options now available for drivers to travel safely home, please choose the right one, which doesn't involve you operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Be smart with your decision."

The blitz ran from Sept. 4 - Sept. 7 and resulted in 316 charges by Essex County OPP.

The offences include:

speeding charges - 222

stunt, racing charges - 5

seatbelt charges - 6

distracted driving charges - 2

hazardous moving violations - 19

other highway traffic act charges - 32

liquour licence act charges - 5

compulsory automobile insurance act charges - 8

impaired driving charges - alcohol - 3

alcohol warn range suspensions - 7

marine offences - 6

other provincial statute charges - 1

Miller said Essex County OPP continues to be vigilant with regard to safety on roadways, trails and waterways.

“Driving remains a privilege and a speed sign is not a suggestion but the law,” Miller said.