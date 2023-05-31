Windsor police deploying more officers downtown. Here’s why:

Windsor police say they are deploying additional officers to the downtown core over the next three days to promote community safety and reduce incidents of crime.

The public can expect to see an increased presence of uniformed police personnel on foot and bicycle starting Thursday, June 1 until Saturday, June 3.

“Our members will proactively engage business owners, residents and others in the downtown area with the goal of nurturing stronger relationships and to continue addressing the unique needs and challenges of our downtown community,” states a news release from police.

Police say the enhanced police presence will also focus on deterring criminal activity and reducing public disorder.

The campaign will see members of the City Centre Patrol (CCP) bolstered by extra resources from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, Nurse Police Teams (NPT), and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT). Windsor Police Service Pop Unit in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

“We have heard the concerns of business owners, residents and community advocates in the downtown core,” said Karel Degraaf, acting Superintendent of Patrol Services. “By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area.”

The three-day initiative aims to provide important insights that the Windsor Police Service will leverage to drive future decision-making and resource allocation to ensure all business owners, residents and visitors can enjoy the downtown area.