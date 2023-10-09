Windsor

    • Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours

    Windsor police have a vehicle on Howard Avenue pulled over as part of a traffic blitz in Windsor, Ont., on June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police have a vehicle on Howard Avenue pulled over as part of a traffic blitz in Windsor, Ont., on June 30, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.

    It’s part of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world.

    From Oct. 6 to 9, police in Windsor and across the country will focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk:

    • impaired driving due to alcohol
    • drugs or fatigue
    • aggressive driving
    • distracted driving
    • driving without a seat belt.

    “By promoting safe driving behaviours, we hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our roads,” said a statement from Windsor police.

