Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.

It’s part of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world.

From Oct. 6 to 9, police in Windsor and across the country will focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk:

impaired driving due to alcohol

drugs or fatigue

aggressive driving

distracted driving

driving without a seat belt.

“By promoting safe driving behaviours, we hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our roads,” said a statement from Windsor police.