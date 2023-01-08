Windsor police asking for public assistance in locating person of interest in ongoing criminal investigation

Windsor police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The suspect is described as:

White

Male

Average height

Short brown hair

Short beard

Glasses

Black jacket

Black pants

Black gloves

Wore an identification badge around his neck

While the police are not giving details about the investigation, they did report that the incident occurred in the in the early hours of January 2 in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.