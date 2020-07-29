WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 36-year-old Windsor man was arrested after a citizen pointed him out to police on bicycle patrol.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday officers in the downtown area were flagged down by a citizen who recognized the suspect from surveillance photos published the day before.

Officers approached the man and “were satisfied the male was indeed the man wanted from the garage theft incident.”

Windsor police responded to the 1700 block of Ypres Avenue Tuesday for a report of a break and enter. Around 12:15 p.m. a suspect had entered an open garage and took a number of yard tools valued over $400.

Police say a witness confronted the suspect and he fled the area on foot with the items.

The suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday. He has been released on an undertaking with a future court date for a break and enter charge.

“The sharing of information, combined with the keen eye of a citizen who flagged down police, resulted in the arrest of an offender who now has to answer for their actions in a court of law,” police said in a news release.