WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect and reminding property owners to try to protect and secure their property.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Ypres Avenue for a report of a break and enter on Tuesday, July 21.

Investigation revealed that around 12:15 p.m., a suspect entered an open garage to a residence and proceeded to steal a number of yard tools valued over $400.

Police say a witness confronted the suspect and the suspect fled the area on a bicycle with the stolen items.

Officers say this incident also serves as a reminder to keep a residence, vehicle, and other accessible properties secured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.