WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Toronto man allegedly possessing 250 grams of Fentanyl has been arrested by Windsor police.

Police say the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation into drug trafficking in Windsor and identified a suspect.

On Wednesday, police located a vehicle driven by the suspect along Highway 401 driving toward the city and maintained surveillance on the car.

Police stopped the vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of King Street. The suspect who was driving and the only person in vehicle was arrested without issue.

The vehicle was then seized and searched. Investigators found more than 250 grams of Fentanyl packaged in various colours, along with three 80 mg Oxycodone pills and a number of cell phones.

Mohamud Farah, a 31-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.