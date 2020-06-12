Advertisement
Two people facing charges after $6,700 in drugs seized in Thamesville
Drugs seized in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police charged two people after $6,700 in drugs were seized in Thamesville.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed search warrants at a home and vehicle on Thursday.
In total, about $6700 worth of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone was seized. A set of brass knuckles, BB gun, two cell phones, debt lists and cash were also seized.
Bradley Petrusenko, 32, of Thamesville has been arrested and charged with:
- Five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking
- Four counts of being in possession of a weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order
- Being in possession of a prohibited weapon
He has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
Erica Gammage, 27, of Chatham has been arrested and charged with:
- Five counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking
- Two counts of being in possession of a weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order
- Being in possession of a prohibited weapon
She was released pending a future court date of Sept. 17, 2020.