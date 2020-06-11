WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say a 20-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a robbery involving a pellet gun.

On Wednesday around 12 p.m., officers responded for a report of a robbery that had occurred the previous day in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

It was reported that on June 9, around 2 p.m., police say a man known to the victim entered a residence with what appeared to be a black firearm.

He allegedly threatened the other man while demanding items be turned over. Other occupants in the home were able to intervene and the suspect subsequently fled the area.

On June 10, it was reported the suspect contacted the victim again, this time on the phone and threatened him. It was after this incident that police were called and an investigation was launched.

Through investigation and with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit, a home located in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West was contained as it was believed the suspect may be there.

At about 1:30 p.m., the suspect exited the building and was arrested without incident.

Through investigation, a black pellet gun was located and seized.

Mario Angelo, 20, from Windsor, is charged with robbery, threats to cause death x2, unlawfully in a dwelling, possess imitation weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and breach of release conditions.

