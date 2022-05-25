Windsor police arrest final suspect sought in Forest Glade shooting, Major Crimes Unit continues investigation
Windsor police have arrested another suspect related to the shooting near a Forest Glade bowling alley in April.
Fernando Ratcliffe, 22, was identified Tuesday as being in the Greater Toronto Area. He was brought to a facility in London and arrested by Windsor police on Wednesday.
"I would like to thank our Windsor Police Major Crime investigators for their diligence and dedication put forth during this investigation. I would also like to thank the community and our Provincial Police partners for their assistance in the search for Mr. Ratcliffe,” said acting Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Crowley.
Police say a weapon is still outstanding, but won’t say what type of firearm. Officers believe there is no further risk to public safety.
The incident took place in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive April 9 at 1 a.m. Officers received a report of a large group of people fighting.
Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. All five victims were treated and released from hospital.
Acting superintendent Karel DeGraaf said Ratcliffe’s arrest brings a sense of closure to the incident noting all victims continue to recover.
“We are in constant contact with them and continuing to provide updates to them as far as how the case is progressing,” he said.
Ratcliffe appeared in court on Wednesday.
The Merlin, Ont. man is charged with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm recklessly and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.
“You can't sugarcoat the fact that gun violence is continuing to be prevalent within our society and I think our provincial government has made steps to assist police agencies through their Ontario Guns Gangs and Violence Reduction strategy,” DeGraaf said. “And the Windsor Police Service is going to be taking part in that strategy moving forward with the creation of two different jobs that will specifically target gun violence within our community.”
DeGraaf said police have seen a “recent uptick” in the number of firearm-related incidents in the community.
“But again, we are significantly looking at means to combat those,” he said.
Police have already arrested four other suspects related to the shooting.
DeGraaf noted the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and encourages anyone with information to contact police.
“We continue to obviously engage all the victims and witnesses that were present there. Of course, any investigation will have some type of pushback or stumbling blocks,” he said. “But again, we will continue to pursue all avenues of investigation and we'll make sure that we have sufficient evidence and cooperation with the Crown when we do present that in court.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell and Melanie Borrelli.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
'My little love is now flying high': Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday.
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations 'insane'
Johnny Depp called his ex-wife's accusations of sexual and physical abuse 'insane' Wednesday as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard.
Here's how to watch tonight's French Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight, the six candidates on the ballot to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be debating each other in Laval, Que. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate with English translation and offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
'My heart breaks': Trudeau reacts to Texas elementary school shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for those impacted by the 'horrific' shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 21 people on Tuesday.
Russia takes steps to bolster army, tighten grip on Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin issued an order Wednesday to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the stretched Russian army.
Kitchener
-
Two seriously injured, one airlifted after crash in Baden, Ont.
Two 29-year-old men have been seriously injured following a collision in Baden, Ont., with one needing to be airlifted to a hospital outside the region.
-
Red paint back on Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener
Nine days after city crews cleaned the latest dumping of red paint off the Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener, the base of the monument is once again covered in the substance.
-
Dog rescued on Hwy 401 now up for adoption
Mississauga resident Diana Goncalves lured the dog off the roadway and into her car by offering her treats.
London
-
Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser
Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London police cruiser and then fled the scene on foot over the weekend.
-
Fatal crash near Wardsville, Ont.
OPP and Southwest Middlesex fire are on the scene of a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie police charge girl, 16, with attempted murder
Police charged a 16-year-old girl with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing in Barrie last month.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
-
Barrie prepares for city's growth with significant road closure
The McKay Road West and Veterans Drive improvement project in Barrie is officially underway.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit
A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
-
Wrong-way Highway 11 driver acquitted in 2018 serious head-on crash
An Orillia man responsible for causing a head-on collision when he drove the wrong way on Highway 11 four years ago, sending a woman to the hospital with life-altering injuries, has been acquitted.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
-
Hydro One rebuilds main line connecting Carleton Place, Ont.
Hydro One says more than 10,000 customers in Carleton Place have had their power restored after crews repaired the main line powering the town.
-
Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed.
Toronto
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulder
Police have released new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught doing doughnuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy Ontario roadways.
-
Significant data breach involving patient data reported at three Toronto hospitals
Patients at three Toronto hospitals may have had some of their personal data accessed following a cybersecurity breach that was first detected in January.
-
Two new suspected cases, one probable case of monkeypox in Toronto
Toronto Public Health says there are two new suspected cases of monkeypox in the city, as well as one probable case of the virus that's under investigation.
Montreal
-
Montreal police bust major drug trafficking network capable of producing 1 million pills per week
Montreal police says it is working to dismantle a 'major amphetamine trafficking and production network.'
-
Montreal gunman, accomplice get 8 years for shooting caught on video
Two men were sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday for shooting a victim five times who, to this day, isn't sure why he was targeted.
-
Feds ready to get involved in Quebec's Bill 21, are closely watching Bill 96
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says the federal government is prepared to get involved in two controversial Quebec bills, including the language law passed Tuesday, especially if the bills reach the Supreme Court.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims, law firm boycott inquiry proceedings in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Two more people charged with murder in fatal Yarmouth County house fire
Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County in March. Three people have now been charged in the case.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
Winnipeg
-
'He gave so much to his community': Cliff Derksen, advocate for families and victims, has died
Cliff Derksen, a man who advocated on behalf of victims and families going through the justice system, has died.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
-
Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Abbott on shooting: 'This is on you'
A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor condemns gun violence, radical partisanship post-Texas school shooting tragedy
The mayor of Calgary says the increase in local gun violence and hate-based crimes needs to be addressed and it's past time the public demand better of its elected officials.
-
Calgary police union tells officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches
The union representing Calgary Police Service members has directed front-line officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches from their uniforms, its president confirmed Wednesday.
-
University of Calgary students turning vintage car into electric vehicle
Ratik Kapoor is a University of Calgary student who wants to create a world-wide electric vehicle culture.
Edmonton
-
Shandro takes shots at Edmonton councillors over police budget, but misses on some facts
Alberta's justice minister is facing criticism for "strange" and "remarkably unhelpful" comments he made in the legislature on Tuesday when an NDP MLA asked him to help fight crime in Chinatown.
-
'Special name, special place': Edmonton Coffee House now open in Rabat, Morocco
An Edmonton themed coffee shop has opened 8,000 kilometres away, owned by a man who lived in the Alberta capital for a decade.
-
1 of 3 arrested in connection to Ponoka assault: RCMP
One person has been arrested in connection to an assault in Ponoka on Monday, but police continue to look for two others.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman who forged letters to fake alibi for fatal hit-and-run loses appeal
A B.C. woman who was convicted of a fatal hit-and-run despite her "elaborately concocted alibi" which included forged letters and lying about her truck being stolen by a panhandler, has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced.
-
District outlines safety protocols following cougar sighting near Coquitlam school
A Metro Vancouver school district provided details of its safety protocols following warnings from local officials of a cougar sighting near an elementary school.
-
B.C. launches Canada's first lung cancer screening program for high-risk residents
British Columbia has launched the country's first provincewide lung cancer screening program for residents who are at high risk of getting the disease.