WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service and the Collision Reporting Centre are announcing enhanced service to residents.

Effective Thursday April 9 at 9 a.m., eligible incidents can be reported online.

Police say the online tool for involved parties in a motor vehicle collision is simply an alternative to reporting a motor vehicle accident in-person at the CRC at 2696 Jefferson Boulevard.

In order to report online, residents must have:

A Windsor Police Case number (obtained by calling our non-emergency telephone line at 519-258-6111

A picture or scan of their Driver's Licence

A picture or scan of vehicle ownership

A picture or scan of proof of insurance

Pictures of the damaged vehicle are recommended as well

This online tool is available via the Windsor Police Service website.

Before reporting your accident online, contact the Collision Reporting Centre at (519) 944-6261 to ensure you are eligible. The public is always reminded to call 911 in an emergency.