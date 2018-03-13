Woman suffers serious burns on campus at uWindsor
Windsor police cruisers are parked out out front of the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor on March 13, 2018. Two people suffered burns and police are actively investigating. (Peter Langille / AM800 News)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 4:09PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating after two people suffered burns in a fire on campus at the University of Windsor.
A 34-year-old woman’s injuries are very serious, while another man, a 46-year-old suffered minor burns.
Police say it happened inside the Odette School of Business shortly after noon.
There is no threat to public safety, according to police.
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal are actively investigating the incident.
University spokesperson John Coleman declined to comment.
More to come…