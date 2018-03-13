

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after two people suffered burns in a fire on campus at the University of Windsor.

A 34-year-old woman’s injuries are very serious, while another man, a 46-year-old suffered minor burns.

Police say it happened inside the Odette School of Business shortly after noon.

There is no threat to public safety, according to police.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal are actively investigating the incident.

University spokesperson John Coleman declined to comment.

More to come…