LONDON, ONT -- A 15-year-old youth misses his favourite sport so much and he found himself with extra time on his hands, so he wrote a book called 'Minor Hockey Mayhem.'

“I thought it would be a good idea to chronicle these for others to be able to enjoy about the lighter side of minor hockey” says Ziyad Emara.

He’s a member of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association and wanted to write a book about the positives of the sport.

The book is a series of short experiences Emara believes most hockey players will relate to, including packed penalty boxes, water bottle thieves, cliche’d pep talks and losing streaks.

“I had so much free time and i thought it would be a really fun experience,” says Emara.

“It gave me definitely a newfound respect for the very difficult process authors have to endure to get their works out.”

Emara donated 30 books to WMHA and a portion of those sales will benefit the “We Love Hockey” charity which helps low-income kids get into the sport Emara loves.