Windsor plans celebration for NFL Draft in Detroit

The City of Windsor is gearing for the NFL Draft in Detroit with plans for a celebration on this side of the border.

The draft runs from April 25 to 27.

This year's NFL Draft promises to be an historic event, spanning from Campus Martius to Hart Plaza, and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region. As the second largest event in the NFL calendar, more than 60 million viewers are expected to tune in worldwide.

“With many NFL alumni being from this region, including Brett Romberg, Luke Willson, Tyrone Crawford, and O.J. Atogwe, we're proud to showcase Windsor's strong connection to football,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “Now, with local draft prospect Theo Johnson, a Holy Names Catholic High School graduate, we have yet another special local talent to cheer on. This event not only celebrates football but also highlights the Windsor-Detroit region’s strong reputation as a world-class sports tourism destination and reinforces our identity as the ultimate 'two-nation destination.”

Tourism officials say the NFL Draft presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Windsor as a tourist destination with a passion for football, unforgettable experiences, and an electric and infectious community spirit.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) anticipates all 1,800 hotel rooms in the downtown core to be fully booked for the duration of the NFL Draft, and Transit Windsor will be extending its hours of operation to shuttle football enthusiasts to and from the celebrations across the river.

“Our hotels in downtown Windsor are in near sell-out position, with still three weeks to go, so we anticipate a healthy occupancy for many of our hotels during this time. We thank our counterparts at Visit Detroit and Detroit Sports Commission for luring this signature sporting event to our region and for once again embracing our Two Nation Destination partnership,” says TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr.

The influx of visitors is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region while promoting downtown Windsor as a vibrant hub for event attraction.

“As our streets come alive with the energy of fans and festivities, the DWBIA recognizes the meaningful impact the NFL Draft will have on our downtown businesses, residents, and visitors. The NFL Draft is far more than just a sporting event; it’s a catalyst for economic growth, community engagement, and urban revitalization,” said DWBIA chair Chris MacLeod.

Windsor is set to host an array of local activities and events, bringing the excitement of the NFL Draft to Windsor. In addition to NFL Draft banners decorating the downtown core, residents and visitors will be treated to “Windsor's NFL Draft Party” on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This free fan event will take place on the front lawn of City Hall from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., promising a day of fun-filled activities for all ages.

The celebration will include NFL-themed interactive games, an NFL Draft viewing area, a free football skills and coaching clinic for local youth, music, complimentary snacks, and appearances from some of Windsor’s very own NFL alumni players.

The event will culminate with an evening celebration organized by the DWBIA. Additionally, downtown Windsor businesses are anticipated to host viewing parties from April 25 to 27 at various locations.

To register for the Detroit NFL Draft Free One Pass, visit the NFL’s Draft Event Info page.

For up-to-date information on Windsor’s Celebration of the Detroit NFL Draft, visit the Tourism Windsor Essex NFL Draft page.