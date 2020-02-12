WINDSOR -- A Windsor philanthropist is at it again -- this time, donating toys to children at two local agencies.

Sam Sinjari donated games, tools and toys to Big Brothers, Big Sisters and the Windsor Essex Children's Aid Society to support programs and services delivered by both agencies.

“These two Agencies are on the front lines of serving children and families in our region,” says Sinjari. “We all understand that family is the backbone of society, which is why I am thrilled to have the opportunity to make this investment in our collective future.”

Some of the games will stay at the offices... And others will be brought out to families to keep and use during visits.

"I tried to go with games that were the most educational and also games that can open up a child to conversation," says Sinjari.

Sinjari has made a similar donation like this previously, but as the games age and new clients come on board, they need to be replaced.

It’s also a good distraction to offer clients during visits, according to Loren Dutka, the Director of family services, Children's Aid Society.

"They may not have the ability to have new toys and games they may have a lot of stressors in their lives,” Dutka says. “So this is an opportunity for them to come together in a positive and meaningful way, have fun and not think about all the things that may be stressful to them in their daily lives."