Windsor, Ont. to bathe in sunshine over the next few days

It might still be technically winter, but above average temperatures and sunny skies over the next few days will have things feeling like spring in Windsor.

According to Environment Canada, on Saturday Windsor can expect sunny skies and a high of 4 C, with sustained winds at 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Overnight on Saturday, skies will remain clear and winds will die down in the evening. The low will dip down to – 5 C, feeling like – 8 with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, Windsorites will see sunny skies and a high of 7 C, with a wind chill of – 11 expected in the morning.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear with a low of – 3 C.

For the start of the workweek there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C. Overnight on Monday, cloud cover will increase with a low of – 1 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 9 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High of 13 C.

Thursday: Rain. High of 9 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of slurries. High of – 1 C.