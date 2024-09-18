Amanda Keeles to perform at Windsor’s Chrysler Theatre

Ontario country artist, Amanda Keeles, is set to take the stage at the Chrysler Theatre on Oct. 5.

Keeles has been featured on SiriusXM’s Top of the Country, on over 50 radio stations across the country and on various TV shows.

Keeles’ debut album, “Can’t Stop Me Now!”, was released earlier this year. She has a new single on the way called, “Playin’ It Cool”.

Her music career started after she decided to leave her career in finance and her marriage ended.

“’Playin’ It Cool’ is about the heartbreaker who gets all the girls, getting his heart broken by someone who played it cool when he came around,” said Keeles.

If you would like to see Keeles live, tickets are available here.