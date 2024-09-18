Electric Avenue Alley Party planned downtown

WindsorEats is hosting an Electric Avenue Alley Party to brighten up your Sunday.

The celebration is taking place in the 400 block of Erie Street East during Open Streets Windsor on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family and pet-friendly event has over 25 vendors, live music, vintage shopping, and delicious eats.

The festivities will encompass the WindsorEats Food Hall and the alleyways surrounding the soon-to-be new homes of Craft Heads Brewing Company and Phog Lounge.

This free event is open to everyone.

Here are some of the vendors:

Mr. (Frank Moses): Multidisciplined artist selling original paintings and statues.

Twin Flame Atelier: Slow fashion and wearable vintage pieces.

Unbranded: Hand-silkscreened clothing from upcycled and vintage fabrics.

Alley Slab Vintage Audio: selling vinyl records

Produce Market and Sweet Revenge Bake Shop

The Southpoint Produce Market will have farm-fresh produce and there will be treats at Sweet Revenge Bake Shop.

Boozy Brunch and Craft Beer for a Cause

Make a stop at WindsorEats Food Hall for their signature boozy brunch, served up with a side of vintage market vibes. An entire market dedicated to vintage goods will be within the WindsorEats Food Hall Patio.

They’ll be serving up a limited edition B’Erie Street Blonde from our friends and sponsors, Craft Heads Brewing Company‘s. A dollar from every can of it goes to support to our other party supporter, Phog Lounge, as they prep to move to their new Erie Street location along with Craft Heads.

Free Tours Of All The Murals

Free walking tours of the Electric Avenue murals are at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. Take a stroll through the alley and discover the stories behind the vibrant artwork that gives this corridor its unique personality.

Live Music

Ryan Yoker will be strumming strings in the alley while Justin James plays some house music you can dance to on the WindsorEats Food Hall patio.

Live Art By Artist, DENIAL

The renowned artist and Windsorite, DENIAL, will be setting up a live art demonstration within the alley.

Craft Heads Homebrewer Garage Sale

While in the process of opening their new space on Erie Street, Craft Heads have identified a bunch of brewing equipment and brewing stuff they no longer need so they’re having a garage sale that’s a go-to for any home brewer.

Phog Lounge will also be selling off some goods and collectibles to help them with all the expenses of their big move.

Vintage Market at WindsorEats Food Hall

The WindsorEats patio will host its largest curated vintage market to date, where you can shop everything from retro fashion to unique home decor. Support sustainable shopping while snagging some one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else.

Food Trucks and Drinks

WindsorEats Food Hall will be lined with food the food trucks Rico Taco Windsor, Dosa Mosa, and Kaeru Snack Bar, so make sure you refuel in between all the shopping, dancing, and fun.