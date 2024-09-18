659 trained in Windsor-Essex to give naloxone in 2024

Since the beginning of this year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said 659 people have been trained to administer naloxone.

This is part of its partnership with the Ontario Naloxone Program.

A total of 629 naloxone kits have been given out so far.

WECHU is encouraging members of the community to carry a kit, especially if someone you care about uses opioids.

WECHU reminded that 911 should be called any time naloxone is administered.

If you would like to get a free kit for your home, a full list of where they are available can be found here.