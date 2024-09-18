WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man shot in neck with pellet gun during attempted robbery: WPS

    Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Windsor police have arrested two suspects in connection to an attempted robbery with a weapon on Erie Street.

    Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Erie Street East. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspects had confronted the victim, who was seated on a park bench.

    Police say one suspect, whose face was covered by a ski mask, reportedly pointed a pellet gun at the victim and shot him in the neck.

    The suspects allegedly then demanded that the victim surrender a bag containing personal belongings and threatened to shoot him a second time. When the victim refused to comply with their demands, the suspects left the area.

    The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers quickly located and arrested the suspects without incident. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were additionally bound by conditions of multiple release orders, which included not to possess any weapons.

    A 19-year-old man has been charged with:

    • Assault with a weapon
    • Robbery with intent to steal
    • Pointing a firearm
    • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence
    • Failure to comply with release order
    • Failure to comply with an undertaking

    A 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with intent to steal and failure to comply with release order.

    Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

