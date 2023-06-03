Windsor, Ont. police launch community safety initiative in downtown core

Members of the Windsor Police service meet with a member of the community in the downtown core as part of a community safety initiative in June 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter) Members of the Windsor Police service meet with a member of the community in the downtown core as part of a community safety initiative in June 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver