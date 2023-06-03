Windsor, Ont. police launch community safety initiative in downtown core

In an effort to foster community relationships and deter criminal activity, Windsor police will have an increased presence in the downtown core beginning on Saturday.

According to the Windsor Police Service, additional uniformed officers will be deployed to the city’s downtown core for three days, starting on Saturday.

Patrolling on foot and bicycle, the goal of the initiative is to engage local businesses and residents with the intent of “nurturing stronger relationships and to continue addressing the unique needs and challenges of our downtown community.”

The increased police presence will also focus on “reducing criminal activity and reducing public disorder.”

According to Acting Superintendent of Patrol services, Karel Degraaf, the initiative was developed following police listening to the concerns of business owners, residents and advocates in downtown Windsor.

“By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area,” she said.

Police said the three-day initiative will provide important insights that Windsor police will later use to “drive future decision-making and resource allocation to ensure all business owners, residents and visitors can enjoy this great area of our city.”

The initiative is a joint project with members of the City Centre Patrol, with help from the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, community services, cadets, nurse police teams, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams.