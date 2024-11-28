'Eases my mind': Spitfires forward commits to NCAA

Things are working out for Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau.

Morneau, who had an assist in the team’s 7-2 win over Saginaw Wednesday, has committed to Bowling Green and will play Division 1 NCAA hockey in the fall.

“I did have to make a decision prior whether or not to go to the NCAA or come to the OHL and play in Windsor. It’s pretty cool now. I get to do both,” said Morneau.

Earlier this month, the NCAA made a ground-breaking announcement allowing major junior hockey players to play college hockey after their CHL careers.

Morneau’s goal is to play professionally but he thought OUA hockey was the route he would have to travel to get there. However, in the months leading up to the NCAA’s decision players were aware their pathway could change.

“It eases my mind a little bit,” said Morneau who was in conversations with other NCAA school prior to choosing Bowling Green. “I think they do a really good job of development and sending players to pro levels. It’s a great program. It’s an hour and a half away from my house which is really nice. It just seems like a good opportunity and good situation for me to go to.”

Morneau is leaning towards business but for now he’s focused on the business at hand which is helping the Spitfires continue their strong season.

“I want to do everything I can to help this team and the city win a championship,” said Morneau who was on the team in 2022 when the Spits won the Western Conference regular season title before losing in the first round to Kitchener.

“We all believe. They’re such a good group of guys. We’re so close. I think that’s going to be big for us moving forward.”